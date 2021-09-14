Mercy, doctor's group ask court to stop subpoenas of Sam Page's employment records

The St. Louis County Council in July voted to subpoena the documents as it probes whether Page's work as an anesthesiologist violates the county's charter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Health and a doctor's group are asking a state court to bar enforcement of subpoenas seeking outside employment records of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The St. Louis County Council in July voted to subpoena the documents as it probes whether Page's work as an anesthesiologist violates the county's charter, which says the county executive "shall devote his entire time to the duties of his office." Page has called the investigation "political theater," and argues that the work occurs in his free time, including weekends.

In their court petition filed Monday, Mercy and Western Anesthesiology Associates, Page's employer, argue that almost no precedent exists for the subpoenas, that they weren't requested by a council committee as required, that they don't further a legislative purpose, that they infringe upon employee and patient privacy, and that they seek confidential business records.

"Seeking to 'oust' the County Executive from his position is not a proper legislative purpose," the filing says.

It asks the St. Louis County Circuit Court to declare the subpoenas invalid and enjoin the four council members who voted to issue them — Mark Harder, Rita Days, Tim Fitch and Shalonda Webb — from enforcing them.