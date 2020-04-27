St. Louis County Executive to announce members of an advisory group for CARES Act spending

Earlier this month, County Executive Page announced Cindy Brinkley would be a senior advisor of the group, County Cares

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a briefing three days a week.

The next briefing is at 8:30 a.m. on April 27.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing on KSDK.com and the 5 On Your Side app.

According to a press release, Page will announce new members to an advisory group that will guide the administration on spending a CARES Act grant received from the federal government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, County Executive Page announced Cindy Brinkley would be a senior advisor of the group, County Cares. The advisory group will focus on three areas: public health, humanitarian relief and economic recovery.

In his last briefing on Friday, Page reiterated the importance of COVID-19 testing.

Starting on April 27, people in the county will be able to get tested at its north county or south county location. Individuals must register through the county and up to 25 people per day will be able to be tested. Page said its public health services usually provide care to up to 35,000 people, most of which are uninsured.

The county’s stay-at-home order has been extended until further notice. The initial stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 22. The new order does not have an official end date.

Last week, Page said he hopes to have some sort of guidance of what it might look like when we could reopen.

Many people have expressed their frustrations on social media with county parks being closed. Page said he hopes to have an announcement within the next week or so regarding parks.

“We’ve been looking at our plans to limit crowding at our parks and to limit our trails to one-way traffic,” he said. “We do have to understand that this virus is deadly and crowding whether inside or outside causes the virus to spread.”

“We know the virus can spread on equipment and we have to be very sensitive to that, but we do believe we will have a plan that will allow us to safely use our parks,” Page added.