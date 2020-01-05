St. Louis County Executive to announce small business relief program on Friday

County executive Sam Page will hold a briefing at 8:30 a.m. on Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he will announce a small business relief program during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.

Page has been holding briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. as the pandemic continues.

The small business relief program is made possible from the federal CARES Act, according to a press release.

The CARES Act was passed on Tuesday by the county council. It’ll allow the county to spend funds on COVID-19-related expenses. It’ll also help reimburse the following expenses: 1.3 million masks, 700 gloves, 34,000 gowns, 84,000 units of hand sanitizer, 12,000 safety glasses.

During his briefing on April 29, Page reiterated how different the county is when it comes to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases when compared to the rest of the state.

Page said 40% of the confirmed cases in the state are in the county. He also said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recognizes that the St. Louis area is different when it comes to the COVID-19 response due to having so many of the confirmed cases.

St. Louis County remains under a stay-at-home order until further notice.

“We believe our residents have gotten used to social distancing, it is working,” Page said. He stressed the importance of testing.

When it comes to reopening the county – Page said there is not a timeline as of right now. He said the county needs to be confident that cases are going down and access to testing before deciding on relaxing social distancing guidelines.

Page said he would encourage any business in St. Louis County to get good legal advice. He also said it would create a “complication legal environment” for any individual that goes into a business that is in violation and gets infected.

"I would encourage any business in St. Louis County to get good legal advice about what it means to be operating outside of the laws of St. Louis County. In the past, when businesses were in violation of our order and we sent them a letter and noticed them, that they all complied very quickly," he said.

"There is a law surrounding workers compensation and exposure at work for employees. And if someone is exposed to COVID-19 at their place of employment and that place is in violation of a public health order, that would add an added complication to the relationship with their insurance carrier."

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefings on the 5 On Your Side app and KSDK.com.