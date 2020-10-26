St. Louis County executive vetoes bills that would strip his power during pandemic

The St. Louis County council voted on Oct. 19 to approve the bills

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page vetoed two bills Monday that would strip him and the county health department of emergency powers related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Louis County council voted on Oct. 19 to approve the bills. Council members voted 4-3, with Democrat Rita Days crossing party lines and voting with the three Republicans on the council.

Minutes after the vote, Page tweeted he will not sign the bills. Monday, Page fulfilled his promise, officially vetoing the bills during a press conference.

"The public health decision should be made by public health officials," Page said. "They shouldn’t be political. We have some on our county council who choose politics over science. I don't. I trust science."