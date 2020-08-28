4-year-old boy, woman killed in crash involving speeding van in St. Louis County

First responders arrived to find two cars at the scene, both mangled and severely damaged

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman and child were killed in a crash involving a speeding driver in St. Louis County.

Emergency crews responded at 9:15 p.m. Thursday to Halls Ferry Road at Cozens Avenue in north county for a report of a crash.

First responders arrived to find two vehicles at the scene, both mangled and severely damaged.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation found a 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan that was speeding down Halls Ferry Road. There also was an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger inside.

A 25-year-old woman in a Ford Focus was in the center lane of New Halls Ferry trying to make a left turn onto Cozens. MSHP said the woman turned in front of the speeding Caravan and was hit broadside.

The impact caused the woman’s car to hit a curb and roll over, the highway patrol reported. The car ran off the road and hit a sign and a pole.

As the vehicle crashed, a 4-year-old boy who was inside the woman’s car was thrown from the vehicle, MSHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The 25-year-old woman also died from her injuries at the scene. She was identified as Jireh Hill, of Jennings.

The 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman in the Caravan were seriously injured.