4-year-old boy, woman killed in crash involving speeding van in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman and child were killed in a crash involving a speeding driver in St. Louis County.

Emergency crews responded at 9:15 p.m. Thursday to Halls Ferry Road at Cozens Avenue in north county for a report of a crash.

First responders arrived to find two vehicles at the scene, both mangled and severely damaged.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation found a 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan that was speeding down Halls Ferry Road. There also was an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger inside.

A 25-year-old woman in a Ford Focus was in the center lane of New Halls Ferry trying to make a left turn onto Cozens. MSHP said the woman turned in front of the speeding Caravan and was hit broadside.

The impact caused the woman’s car to hit a curb and roll over, the highway patrol reported. The car ran off the road and hit a sign and a pole.

As the vehicle crashed, a 4-year-old boy who was inside the woman’s car was thrown from the vehicle, MSHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The 25-year-old woman also died from her injuries at the scene. She was identified as Jireh Hill, of Jennings.

The 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman in the Caravan were seriously injured.

