Fatal crash in St. Louis County

A man died in the crash and an investigation is underway, St. Louis County police said.

Emergency crews responded at 7 p.m. Saturday night to the area of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road. They arrived to find a Chevy SUV that had rolled several times following the crash. A man had been ejected from the vehicle. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

The man was later identified as Samuel Robinson, a 20-year-old from Florissant who was driving the SUV.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction units investigated the incident.

At this time, investigators believe Robinson was driving southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard when a Volvo entered the intersection from St. Cyr Road, trying to turn left onto Lewis and Clark. The vehicles collided and the SUV rolled several times.

St. Louis County police did not say if one of the drivers violated traffic signals.

“The investigation is very active at this time,” St. Louis County police said in a Monday morning news release.

A 20-year-old woman who was in the SUV went to an area hospital for injuries and is expected to survive.

There were six people in the Volvo. The driver and one passenger had minor injuries. One passenger went to a hospital for treatment, and the other three were not injured.