Elderly woman dies in south county house fire

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis bomb and arson detectives are investigating after an elderly woman died in a house fire over the weekend.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, St. Louis County police officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of Peyton Place Court for a report of a fire. When officers arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke coming from it.

Police attempted to enter the home through the front door but were unable to get in due to the heavy smoke, according to a press release from the department.

After fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the victim near the front of the home. She was identified as 91-year-old Helen Roeslein.