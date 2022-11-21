Firefighters fight house fire in south St. Louis County on Monday

Firefighters from Mehlville Fire Protection District, Crestwood Fire Department and Fenton Fire District helped to put out the fire.

SAPPINGTON, Mo. — Fire crews from three different St. Louis County fire companies worked to fight a house fire early Monday morning in south St. Louis County.

The fire broke out before 3 a.m. on the second floor of a home in the 12000 block of Cheryl Court, fire crews at the scene said.

Dan Lafata, the assistant fire chief for Mehlville Fire Protection District, said crews were told it was not known if someone had lived in the home.

Lafata said gas and electric were on for the house, but had seen little use in previous months.

Firefighters from Mehlville Fire Protection District, Crestwood Fire Department and Fenton Fire District helped to put out the fire.

Crews fully extinguished the fire around 5 a.m., and a search revealed no one was inside the home.

A cause for the fire was not released.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.