St. Louis County house, apartment damaged in separate fires

Firefighters in St. Louis County put out two separate fires Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An apartment in Chesterfield and a house in Oakville were damaged in fires Saturday morning.

The first happened at a Chesterfield apartment complex. Fire crews were called to the Woodsmill Pointe Condominiums off Olive Boulevard earlier this morning at around 4:35 Saturday morning.

A Monarch Fire Department official tells us the fire may have started in a wall and spread into the attic.

At around 8 a.m. multiple fire crews responded to a home on Apple Creek Drive in Oakville for a report of a fire. The fire started on the deck and eventually spread through the home.