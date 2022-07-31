St. Louis County flood victims get supplies, relief

Luckily it has been a mostly dry weekend, so those impacted by historic flooding can get assistance and start cleanup.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday more than a hundred flood victims were able to get supplies in St Louis County.

Hair stylist Parriss Rose Adams said her basement was flooded after last week's storms, destroying her in-home business and belongings.

“I had a whole salon down in my basement and that's my profession. I’m a hairstylist, and it's just terrible. I lost a lot of my kids' clothes, a dryer, the washer, and everything that was in the basement,” Adams said

After the water receded, all that was left behind was a nightmare, she said.

“We are going to have to do some extreme cleaning because sewage came up with it, and that can be very, very hazardous not only to me but to my children. I have small children as well, so it's a long journey,” Adams said.

Adams said she had no idea where to begin, so she showed up at the Galleria Mall for a multi-agency supply drop. There, she was able to get the supplies and equipment she needs to start cleaning up.

“This is a blessing because — literally — I didn't know where to start or what to do, but I saw this on the news. I was like 'Okay. this is where I'm gonna start,'” Adams said.

The Red Cross, Food Bank, Salvation Army, BJC Healthcare and the St Louis County Health Department served hundreds of people over the weekend.

“It's tough to see things like this, especially flooding; homes, vehicles, everything getting damaged. It's just great to be able to be out here and helping the community get a start to get back to normal,” Zach Koch with the St. Louis County Health Department said.

Jennifer McGrath with the Red Cross said they also opened another shelter at a previous supply pickup location, St. Vincent Park Community Center, because more and more people were displaced as days go on.

“After a few days, when your house has been drenched, mold and mildew set in, so people are discovering that their houses are not livable. We need to continue to provide shelter for people and then resources, which we will do at our multi-agency resource centers next week Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” McGrath said.

The shelter at St. Vincent Park Community Center opened at 1 p.m. Saturday and will have meals and places for people to sleep.

FEMA will be arriving on Monday to work on damage assessments.

Below is more information about Resource Centers open this week: