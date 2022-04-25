St. Louis County offering free tool to protect against property fraud

The FBI said property fraud is among the fastest-growing white-collar crimes.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Recorder of Deeds office is offering a new way to keep an eye out for possible property fraud.

In a press release, the Recorder of Deeds office encouraged St. Louis County residents to sign up for the subscription service that would alert them any time documents with their registered name are recorded. The service allows residents to monitor any activity that is using their name, and take steps to quickly stop the fraudulent activity or fix any damage that comes from it.

The FBI said property fraud is among the fastest-growing white-collar crimes.

Sign up through the website or by calling 1-800-728-3858. You'll then be asked to enter your personal and/or business name and choose whether to be notified via email or text message. Then, you will receive a notification when a document is recorded in St. Louis County using your name.

The Property Fraud Alert system suggests the following steps if you are alerted to activity you do not recognize: