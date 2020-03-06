St. Louis County Executive to address unrest following death of George Floyd, more COVID-19 pandemic funding

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a briefing at 8:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will discuss the unrest following the death of George Floyd at one of his three weekly briefings.

His next briefing will be at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing. You can watch on KSDK.com, the 5 On Your Side app and KSDK’s Facebook.

On Tuesday, Page chose not to issue a countywide curfew. The City of St. Louis is currently under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Page urged residents to go home as early as possible and stay home Tuesday night.

Brentwood, which is in St. Louis County, instated a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until further notice. Several businesses in Brentwood were damaged by a small group of agitators over the weekend.

Page has expressed his support for ongoing protests of the death of George Floyd.

"‘Justice for all’ – this is a glaring imperfection in our country and these three words are not yet fully realized," he said on Monday. "As these demonstrations play out they do so as we respond to a pandemic that affects many of our families, and a disproportionate number of them are African American. It’s another example of inequity....

“We are a country that is scared, we are a country that is angry, we are a country that is holding out for the promise of justice for all. And when it is abundantly clear that those promises have been broken, then we will see marchers in our street.”

According to Page’s office, he will also announce funding for the humanitarian responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Page announced bars can reopen on June 8 and all other businesses can reopen on June 15. Guidelines for reopening are expected to be released soon on stlcorona.com.