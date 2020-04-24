St. Louis County health department to open 2 new COVID-19 testing sites

The drive-thru sites are located in Berkeley and Sunset Hills

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County residents with COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get tested at two new sites starting next week.

The county's health department will be providing "limited" COVID-19 testing at the John C. Murphy Clinic in Berkeley and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills, according to a news release. The sites are scheduled to open Monday.

The Berkeley and Sunset Hills locations will operate drive-thru testing, and will be by appointment only. If you would like to be screened for an appointment, visit stlcorona.com or call 314-615-0574 starting Monday.

"While DPH’s current testing capacity is limited, the goal is to expand testing in the community by utilizing additional funding as it becomes available," the release said. "Screening criteria prioritizes individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 who have risk factors for poor outcomes or are at particular risk for spreading illness to others if infected."