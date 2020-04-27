St. Louis County hiring for more than 50 positions

Among the listings are positions for contact tracers, who will track down those who have come into contact with a positive coronavirus case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — At at time where unemployment is mounting during the coronavirus pandemic, St. Louis County is hiring.

More than 50 jobs are listed on the county's website.

There are openings in the departments of Public Works, Human Services, Public Health and more.

Among the listings are positions for contact tracers, who will track down those who have come into contact with a positive coronavirus case.

"This largely virtual team is critical in minimizing disease transmission and slowing outbreak progression in the community," the county said in the job listing.