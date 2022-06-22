Vigil planned for victims of St. Louis County house explosion

Three teens and one young man were killed in the explosion.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A vigil is planned for Wednesday evening for victims of a house explosion in north St. Louis County.

Three teens and one young man were killed in that incident, which resulted in charges against two men.

A makeshift memorial has taken shape outside the house at Parker and North Ranch Drive. In addition to flowers and balloons, people are leaving behind food items the family might need in the short term.

The blast killed Damario Cooks, 18, Travell Easton, 16, Christopher Jones, 17, and William Jones, 21.

Investigators said they believe an illegal fireworks operation in the house led to the explosion. Family members are pressing investigators to keep looking into the possibility that it was caused, instead, by a gas leak.

Investigators charged Terell Cooks and Seneca Mahan with multiple counts of second-degree murder, endangering children and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.



The probable cause statement alleges the two men were making fireworks.

“I’m trying to make sure the other families are doing OK and that we honor our babies the correct way, not in a negative way,” said Heather Seaman, Damario Cooks’ mother. “Because they were really, really good kids. They didn’t get into trouble. They were home bodies, mostly. Besides playing basketball and video games, these boys didn’t really do much of anything.”