CLAYTON, Mo. — An employee with the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services is facing multiple charges after allegedly having sex with an inmate.

Desiree Wallace, 22, of St. Louis is charged with one count of having sexual contact with a prisoner by a probation/parole officer or employee of a jail, which is a class E felony.

She's also charged with one count of delivery or possession of an item at a county/private jail which a prisoner is prohibited from receiving, which is a class A misdemeanor.

According to Clayton Police, Wallace was under investigation for delivering cigarettes and cigars to inmates at the county jail between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31.

Police wrote in court records that cigars and cigarettes were later found on Wallace.

After an investigation by the county jail, an inmate disclosed that he had sexual intercourse with Wallace during the same time frame.

That inmate is only identified as A.H. in charging documents.

According to court records, Wallace was interviewed and admitted she wrote letters to the inmate that included details of their relationship.

Bond for Wallace was set at $25,000 and she was ordered not to have contact with the inmate.