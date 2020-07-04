ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two employees at the St. Louis County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a county spokesperson.

The spokesperson, Doug Moore, declined to provide any other details. It is not clear what the employees' roles were and whether they had contact with inmates.

Moore did not provide any information on the ages or genders of the employees.

St. Louis County officials confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the circuit court ordered the Justice Center to release 14 inmates last month.

St. Louis city and St. Charles County have also released inmates to ease overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

