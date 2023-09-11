Man killed in St. Louis County crash Monday morning

An investigation is ongoing.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash early Monday morning in Jennings.

According to police, shortly before 1:30 a.m., an officer from the City of Jennings Precinct observed a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Jennings Station Road at West Florissant Road.

The officer attempted to stop the Optima but it failed to yield. Police said the Optima had been reported stolen the day before.

The officer turned off his emergency equipment and shortly after found the Optima crashed into a building in the area of Jennings Station Road and Fairhaven Drive.

Police said an investigation revealed the driver of the Optima struck a utility pole before striking the building.

The single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity as of Monday afternoon.

