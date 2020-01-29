MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — More than 35 companies are looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at the Job News USA Job Fair on Thursday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Gardens Conference and Events Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.

Parking and admission iare free. The fair encourages job seekers to arrive early, dress professionally, bring plenty of resumes and pre-register at JobNewsUSA.com.

Companies that will be at the job fair include:

• Bankers Life

• Bethesda Health

• Centriq

• Challenge Unlimited

• Clarkson Eyecare/Eye Care Partners

• Concentrix

• Crossroads Courier

• Farmers Insurance

• Feguson/Florissant School District

• Francis Howell School District

• Interface Security Systems

• Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

• MTC

• New York Life

• Newco Enterprises, Inc.

• OATS

• Oberweis Dairy

• Parallon

• Pedestal Foods

• Professional Employment Group

• Profiles Database

• RB Manufacturing

• Select Specialty Hospital

• Spectrum

• St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE)

• Transform Home Improvements

• Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

• Tri-Rinse

• TVS Supply Chain

• US Census Bureau

• Valvoline Instant Oil Change

• Wendy's

