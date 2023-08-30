These St. Louis County splash pads are staying open later this year

If you need some late summer entertainment for you and your family, St. Louis County splash pads will be open through Sept. 17.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — School is back in session for some, but the summer heat is not out of the area yet. With the heat still sticking around, St. Louis County Parks announced it will keep its splash pads open later than normal this year.

In a Facebook post, the department said the county's splash pads will remain open through Sept. 17. The post also said the splash pad at Mathilda-Welmering Park was back open after repairs were completed.

The locations for St. Louis County splash pads are as follows:

North area:

Castle Point Park (2465 Baroness Dr. 63136)

Trojan Park (6154 Etzel Ave. 63133)

West area:

Creve Coeur Memorial Park - back loop (13725 Marine Ave. 63146)

Tilles Park (9551 Litzsinger Rd. 63124)

South area:

Bohrer Park (5705 S Lindbergh Blvd. 63123)

Lemay Park (236 Fannie Ave. 63125)

Mathilda-Welmering Park (8301 Mathilda Ave. 63123)

Sylvan Springs Park (300 Halsey Rd. 63026)

