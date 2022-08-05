St. Louis County launching plan to slow speeders in Castle Point

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, transportation crews will install tires, hazard cones and flexible curbing on the pavement to slow down drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is working to reduce speeding in the Castle Point neighborhood.

Starting Monday, a two-day speed reduction demonstration will take place on Royal Drive and Princess Drive.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., transportation crews will install tires, hazard cones and flexible curbing on the pavement to slow down drivers.

Studies show that speeding and crashes are serious problems in Castle Point.

The goal of this demonstration is to find what slow-down measures would best serve the community. It's part of the Castle Point improvements project, which begins this summer.