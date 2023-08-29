x
St. Louis County employee dead after he was pinned under lawnmower in body of water

A preliminary investigation reveals the man was driving the lawnmower when it rolled down an embankment and pinned him in the water.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County employee was killed Tuesday morning after becoming pinned underwater by a lawnmower.

The St. Louis County Police Department said its Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the accidental death.

County officers from the Jennings Precinct responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call for an injury near Halls Ferry and St. Cyr roads. They arrived to find a St. Louis County employee pinned in a body of water underneath a large lawnmower. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

A preliminary investigation reveals the man was driving the lawnmower when it rolled down an embankment and pinned him underneath the mower. The department did not say how long he may have been there before police were called.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county police at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

   

