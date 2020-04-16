ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ten mayors who represent about a third of St. Louis County’s population have sent a letter asking County Executive Sam Page for better explanation and communication about the now “indefinite” stay-at-home order.

The mayors represent Ballwin, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Ellisville, Eureka, Manchester, Pacific, Town & Country, Wildwood and Winchester – all typically Republican-leaning communities. Page is a Democrat.

But Eureka Mayor Sean Flower says the concerns outlined in the letter to Page from the coalition of mayors, dubbed Lafayette Area Mayors Organization, are not partisan.

“He just announced today that the stay-at-home order is indefinite, and I’ve never gotten so many calls from residents wanting more information about the basis for this decision than I have today and I don’t feel like I have enough information to tell them,” Flower said. “We’re not trying to pile on here, but we’re only getting answers from what we see in the media.”

Flower said the Lafayette Area Mayors Organization sent their letter to Page Wednesday. In it, they outline 10 questions and concerns ranging from topics about park closures, stats on hospital beds and what metrics Page plans to use to determine when it’s safe to reopen the county.

“Mayors of vital, healthy municipalities are feeling disconnected by what seems to be unilateral directives coming out of Clayton,” the letter states. “We want to feel like we are all in this struggle together.

“Shouldn’t we feel like we are on the same team? How can you remedy this feeling? We are part of St. Louis County. Aren’t areas of collaboration and consultation possible?”

Page’s spokesman Doug Moore responded to questions from 5 On Your Side about the letter by noting that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended the state’s stay-at-home order Thursday, following earlier announcements by Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. He added that Kansas City’s mayor also has extended that city’s stay-at-home order.

“All of these leaders realize that this pandemic is far from over and that social distancing is working,” Moore wrote.

Moore also noted that Page tweeted Thursday: “Our stay-at-home order will be extended for now and I will revisit it in mid-May. We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working.”

Moore also pointed to a press release issued Wednesday, in which Page wrote: “If we ease our stay-at-home order too soon, then we could rebound and be in a much more difficult and precarious position than we are currently. Our social distancing measures are working, but we're not there yet.”

Moore did not address the additional questions raised by the letter from the mayors, which included how the county plans to share the $170 million in federal aid coming to it with municipalities seeing as though “a large amount” of the county’s tax revenue is generated in them.

“One of the biggest near term issues will be significantly reduced sales tax revenue for the entire area,” the letter states. “This could make it very difficult to provide key essential services.

“How much of the federal aid funds will be shared with municipalities to be used to offset their sales tax losses/cover shortfalls?”

At least one member of the County Council is also expressing frustration about the lack of communication he says is coming from the Page administration.

Councilman Tim Fitch, also a Republican, tweeted Thursday: “Regarding the newest stay-at-home extension: Let’s consider our options: During Ferguson, Gov. Nixon issued an Executive Order removing St. Louis County from command. Can Gov. Parson issue a similar EO overriding the County Executive’s Order? To be clear, I’m not suggesting that the Governor do it at this point, but we need to know options.”

