Children can get free meals at these St. Louis County libraries this summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library is teaming up with Operation Food Search this summer to offer free lunches for children.

St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search have partnered up again to provide lunch to children at several locations. Meals will be available for free for children ages 18 and younger.

From noon to 1 p.m., children can pick up nutritious lunches every weekday starting on June 5. The program runs through Aug. 18.

The meals are funded through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and coordinated by Operation Food Search.

There will also be activities such as board games, crafts and story times during and after the lunch hour.

The summer lunch program will be offered at the following branches:

Groups coming to the library's summer lunch program are asked to contact the library branch 24 hours in advance to ensure the library can order enough meals.

