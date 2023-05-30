Children can get free meals at these St. Louis County libraries this summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library is teaming up with Operation Food Search this summer to offer free lunches for children.
St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search have partnered up again to provide lunch to children at several locations. Meals will be available for free for children ages 18 and younger.
From noon to 1 p.m., children can pick up nutritious lunches every weekday starting on June 5. The program runs through Aug. 18.
The meals are funded through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and coordinated by Operation Food Search.
There will also be activities such as board games, crafts and story times during and after the lunch hour.
The summer lunch program will be offered at the following branches:
- Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Road, Bridgeton, MO
- Florissant Valley, 195 N. Florissant Road S., Florissant, MO
- Jamestown Bluffs, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 1
- Lewis & Clark, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO
- Natural Bridge, 7606 Natural Bridge Road St. Louis, MO
- Parkview, 8400 Delport Drive St. Louis, MO
- Prairie Commons, 915 Utz Lane Hazelwood, MO
- Rock Road, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO
- Weber Road, 4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO
Groups coming to the library's summer lunch program are asked to contact the library branch 24 hours in advance to ensure the library can order enough meals.
For more information about the event, click here.
