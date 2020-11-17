St. Louis County Library offering Chromebook and hotspot kits for checkout

The kits can be requested through the library's catalog and picked up curbside at any of its branches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library is now offering Chromebook and hotspot kits for checkout in order to help county residents who don't have broadband access.

The kits can be requested online through the library's catalog and picked up curbside at any of its branches. Those who take advantage must have an adult library card in good standing.

According to a news release from the library, one out of every seven households in St. Louis County doesn't have broadband access.

"COVID-19 has forced many to transition to e-learning, telehealth, and remote work opportunities, and for some, lack of access to the internet has had a devastating effect," the library said. "...This digital divide disproportionately impacts students in working families and students in families of color, as well as seniors, and can exacerbate other disparities – including health disparities."

The kits will provide computing and internet access from almost anywhere, the library said. The Chromebooks are optimized for internet use and the hotspots can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi devices at once.



More information on the kits can be found on the St. Louis County Library's website.