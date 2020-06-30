St. Louis County Library closes branch after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The library said the branch would be closed until further notice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library has temporarily closed its Natural Bridge branch after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch will be disinfected before reopening to the public, according to a press release.

The library said all employees at every branch follow CDC and county guidelines including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting prolonged interactions with staff and guests.

The library also has Plexiglass barriers, quarantines returned materials for 72 hours and follows enhanced cleaning protocols, the release stated.

The library said the branch would be closed until further notice and will not be serving meals or diaper service this week.

Click here for details about the library’s reopening information.