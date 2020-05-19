St. Louis County Library to launch curbside service

The contact-free service will allow people to reserve and pick up books, movies and more

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library announced it will begin curbside service at all branches beginning June 3.

The contact-free service will allow people to reserve and pick up books, movies and more while practicing social distancing, a spokesperson for the library said.

Patrons will also be able to request and pick up printouts. All branches will continue to offer free WIFI accessible from parking lots.

The library will also be reopening book drops at all 20 locations beginning May 26. People can return books, music and movies to the book drops.

The library said items that can only be returned inside a branch should be kept at home. Those items include musical instruments, puzzles, telescopes, Sci-finders kits, binoculars and other items that wont fit through book drop slots.

Due dates on materials checked out before the library closed have been extended through June 30.

Curbside hours are Monday through Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

To place a hold, click here or call 314-994-3300. Patrons will be notified via email with instructions on how to pick up their holds.