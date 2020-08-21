St. Louis County Library ends diaper, food program due to 'funding restrictions'

The library system said Friday would be the last day for the service due to "federal funding restrictions"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library is ending its drive-thru meal and diaper distribution program due to a lack of funding.

The library system made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning. It said Friday would be the last day for the service due to "federal funding restrictions."

The library first partnered with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and Operation Food Search in March to provide the drive-thru program to help families in need in the area.