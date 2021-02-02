Fresh produce program returns to St. Louis County Library

People can pick up a box of fresh fruits and veggies from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesdays at 10 different St. Louis County Library branches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library will be giving out boxes of fresh produce from Operation Food Search on Wednesdays starting this Wednesday, Feb. 3.

People can pick up a box of fresh produce from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 10 different St. Louis County Library branches.

Participating library branches:

Supplies are limited.

The St. Louis County Library also has a drive-thru food pickup for kids Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. It includes two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches for kids 18 years old and younger.