Fresh produce program returns to St. Louis County Library

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library will be giving out boxes of fresh produce from Operation Food Search on Wednesdays starting this Wednesday, Feb. 3.
People can pick up a box of fresh produce from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 10 different St. Louis County Library branches.
Participating library branches:
- Bridgeton Trails Branch - 3455 McKelvey Rd. Bridgeton
- Cliff Cave Branch - 5430 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis
- Florissant Valley Branch - 195 New Florissant Rd., S. Florissant
- Indian Trails Branch - 8400 Delport Dr. St. Louis
- Jamestown Bluffs Branch - 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant
- Lewis & Clark Branch - 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis
- Natural Bridge Branch - 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis
- Prairie Commons Branch - 915 Utz Ln. Hazelwood
- Rock Road Branch - 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann
- Weber Road Branch - 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis
Supplies are limited.
The St. Louis County Library also has a drive-thru food pickup for kids Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. It includes two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches for kids 18 years old and younger.
The library system also does a family meal box on Fridays.