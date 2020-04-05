St. Louis County Library giving free books to kids at its drive-thru meal sites

The giveaway will continue every Monday and Wednesday while supplies last

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library has been providing meals to families in need. Now it's making sure kids keep their brains fed, too.

Starting Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, families going through drive-thru meal sites at select library branches will also receive a free bag containing three books; one for pre-K readers, one for elementary schoolers and one for teens.

“We are thrilled to provide new books to families during this challenging time," said St. Louis County Library Director Kristen Sorth. "We are thankful to our partners for working with us to find creative ways to encourage kids to keep reading. Also, the books are just in time for Summer Reading Club.”

Books can be picked up at the following locations:

Bridgeton Trails Branch: 3455 McKelvey Rd., Bridgeton

Florissant Valley Branch: 195 New Florissant Rd., Florissant

Indian Trails Branch: 8400 Delport Dr., St. Louis

Jamestown Bluffs Branch: 4153 N. Highway 67, Florissant

Lewis & Clark Branch: 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis

Natural Bridge Branch: 7606 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis

Prairie Commons Branch: 915 Utz Ln., Hazelwood

Rock Road Branch: 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann

Weber Road Branch: 4444 Weber Rd., St. Louis

Several agencies donated the books, including the St. Louis County Library Foundation, The Opportunity Trust, Gateway Regional YMCA, Literacy Initiative, Missouri Humanities and Ready Readers.