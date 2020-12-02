ST. LOUIS — You should never gamble on your kid's future -- except for in this one case.

The St. Louis County Library is holding a lottery for Coding 101 workshops. Kids ages 10-14 can be entered into the lottery, and if they're selected, they'll get eight weeks of free coding classes and take home a free Chromebook when they graduate.

You can enter the Coding 101 Lottery by clicking here. Only one person per household can participate.

There are two classes kids can choose from: Game Design at the Rock Road branch and F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Scratch software and Google CS First) at the Grand Glaize branch.

The classes are every Monday from March 30 to May 18, and participants must attend every class to get a free Chromebook.

Entry closes on March 15 and winners will be contacted by March 17.

St. Louis County Library The lottery is now open for the next Coding 101 workshops at the Roc... k Road and Grand Glaize branches! Entries accepted through March 15. Kids ages 10-14 will learn coding skills & take home a free Chromebook. Details: http://ow.ly/blmM30q84yO

More local stories: