ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library is partnering with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to open a drive-thru for emergency diapers for families in need.

The drive-thru diapers will be provided at four library branches starting April 3.

Families can pick up a supply of 25 diapers each Friday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. A child must be present to receive the diapers.

Appropriately sized diapers will be provided to children ages 3 and under, according to the library’s website.

Donations of diapers will also be accepted.

Library locations with drive-thru diapers:

Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031-6796

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136-5322

Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905

Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744

