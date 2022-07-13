St. Louis County Library partnering with Operation Food Search to provide free produce boxes

The seasonal boxes will be available curbside at nine library locations.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search are joining together for a second project this summer.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, nine St. Louis County Library branches will be handing out seasonal fresh produce boxes provided by Operation Food Search to families, a news release said.

The boxes will be given out every Wednesday curbside through September.

One produce box is available per family. Supplies are limited, according to the release.

Earlier in the year, SLCL and Operation Food Search announced some branch locations would be offering free lunches for kids and teens 18 and under. The lunches are available from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities will also be available for those getting the lunches. For more information, visit the St. Louis County website.

The branches providing the produce boxes will be the same branches offering the lunches.

A complete schedule of which locations are offering the produce boxes each week is also available on the St. Louis County website.

The schedule is also available below:

