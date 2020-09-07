St. Louis County lieutenant disputes remarks of Black police organization leader

Officer Shanette Hall told reporters Lt. Keith Wildhaber had not met with the Ethical Society of Police

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police Lt. Keith Wildhaber said Thursday that some people do not believe he’s the best person to lead the department’s Diversity and Inclusion Unit because he’s white and disputed some recent remarks made by members of a Black police officers’ membership organization.

Wildhaber talked about the issues with the Police Board of Commissioners during its monthly meeting, noting that members of the Ethical Society of Police recently told reporters that his unit hasn’t met with them.

“To my dismay and disappointment, the representatives indicated there had not been any communications,” Wildhaber said. “Commissioners, this was untrue.”

Commissioner Dr. Laurie Punch took issue with his tone.

“Your defensiveness about (The Ethical Society of Police) is problematic,” Punch said.

In June, members of ESOP had a press conference to announce that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had signed a memorandum of understanding with them acknowledging that they are a membership organization within the department. During that press conference, the county chapter’s board member, Shanette Hall, told 5 On Your Side’s Abby Llorico that Wildhaber had not met with the organization.

In his presentation to the board Thursday, Wildhaber said he met with the organization's leaders at least three times – twice in January and once in February. Some meetings were part of committee meetings and one was just with members of the Ethical Society, he said.

"I felt it was a very productive discussion and I looked forward to continuing our dialogue," he said.

Former Chief Belmar appointed Wildhaber to run the unit after a jury awarded Wildhaber $20 million. He sued the department in 2017 alleging that Belmar and his administration refused to promote him because he is gay and retaliated against him after he filed a complaint about it.

The county then settled with Wildhaber for $10.25 million, but recently the County Council approved the sale of bonds over a 30-year period that will add about $5 million in interest to the county's cost to settle the case.

Wildhaber said he believes his experience with discrimination makes him uniquely qualified to lead the unit, despite the fact that he has no formal training to do so.

“What I did have was lived experience with the desire to make sure no employee was made to feel like I did for four years,” he said. “I jumped at Chief Belmar’s offer to make this a better police department, however there are some on the department and in our community who feel I can’t do this job because I’m a white male.”

Punch also said Wildhaber’s personal experience makes him too close to the issue, in her mind.

“I’m worried that there needs to be an expert who is trained and taught and has been doing this with a degree because these things can be so personal, it can become difficult to navigate,” she said. “While I appreciate your heartfelt work, we need a D & I expert like a civilian to help you with it.

"While I hear you, I feel you, to do this work, I think we’re going to have to take it a step further so we can truly create an inclusive environment for all.”

Wildhaber said he would welcome the help of a civilian expert to his unit.

"I embrace this role to advocate for all, not to use it as a platform to be an activist," he said. "I want to prevent another situation like my own, but transformative change takes effort and engagement and I intend to do that by listening ... I will strive to hear the voices of all on this department and I will do my best to make sure those voices are heard. I see that as my charge."