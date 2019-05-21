ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Update 5/25/19: The St. Ann Parks and Rec Center announced Saturday that it had planned to open on Saturday but could not balance its water in time. The pool plans to open within the week.

It's no secret, it's getting harder to hire lifeguards.

One local company just made the process more difficult for area pools to find good ones.

Lifeguards Unlimited unexpectedly closed in the past few days and it's leaving some St. Louis suburbs searching for a quick solution.

"Friday last week, we abruptly found out they went out of business," explained St. Ann Parks and Rec Director Tim Younker.

That means Tim is responsible for running the city pool.

“Very poor timing to close down right before we open up for the season," added Younker.

It's not just the lifeguard chairs in St. Ann that need filling.

Just ask Kirkwood Parks and Rec Director Murray Pounds.

“Got a call Friday morning saying that lifeguards unlimited was closing up shop so we got to work finding a new pool management company to cover that," said Pounds.

Lifeguards Unlimited also provided lifeguards to two other pools in Fenton and Eureka.

Now another company is stepping up to fill these chairs.

“We have a contract in place with Midwest Pool Management and we see no reason why we wouldn't be able to open on Saturday," added Pounds.

But that's not the case back in St. Ann.

“It's up in the air but I'm keeping my fingers crossed and I'm very hopeful that a decision will be made by midweek and that we will open up Saturday for Memorial weekend," explained Younker.

