St. Louis County man with schizophrenia missing after being released from hospital

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 33-year-old man who has not been seen since being released from Christian Northeast Hospital Thursday early morning.

In an endangered person advisory, police said Dwaine Hinkle was released from Christian Northeast Hospital Thursday at around 3 a.m. The endangered person advisory said he has schizophrenia and may not have his medication.

Hinkle is about 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.