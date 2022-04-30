Domestic violence awareness spotlighted after St. Louis County man is convicted of murdering wife

Jennifer Rothwell was murdered by her husband while six weeks pregnant.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man’s murder conviction has spurred conversation and awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.

“Sometimes you come across psychopaths,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “This is my opinion; I believe he is a psychopath.”

He’s referring to Beau Rothwell, the Creve Coeur man convicted of killing his pregnant wife Jennifer in November of 2019. Rothwell then tried to cover up evidence and dumped her body 45 minutes from their home in Lincoln County. He confessed to police days later.

He admitted in court that he beat her over the head with a mallet while arguing about his affair. A judge is scheduled to sentence him on July 8, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.



“Our thoughts and prayers to the family,” Bell said. “It's always bittersweet. We bring justice, but that doesn't bring back their loved one.”

Evidence and witness testimony in court proved there was no reported physical abuse in the Rothwell’s marriage until that final fatal argument. Bell said wounds from abuse don’t always show up as cuts and bruises.



“But sometimes there's mental abuse and that abuse can manifest in different ways,” Bell said. “That type of abuse is harder to spot and identify instead of the bruises that might show on someone.”

Unfortunately, the Amber Wilson at Almost Home, a safe haven for young families and abuse victims, knows the reality of those struggling in silence and fear.



“One in four women, one in seven men are victims of severe domestic violence,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty prevalent. We hear about some, but a lot go unheard. In some ways there's always some signs. Abusers are very manipulative. It's about setting boundaries and hard lines for yourself in the beginning about what you are comfortable with.”

The evidence presented in the Rothwell case backs Wilson’s thoughts. The County Prosecutor's office said evidence presented revealed that Jennifer viewed articles about spouses unhappy with pregnancies days before she was killed.



Studies show expecting mothers are at an increased risk for abuse. Homicide is the leading cause of death during pregnancy in the United States, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Jennifer was six weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Beau was also convicted of abandonment of a corpse for when he dumped his wife’s body and evidence tampering while trying to hide the crime.

If you or someone you know needs help in an abusive situation, 5 On Your Side has provided a list of resources.

24/7 National Domestic Violence hotline: 1 (800) 799 7233 or text START to 88788 for help.