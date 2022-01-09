St. Louis County residents weigh in on new mask mandate after 1st week

The owner and a patron of Satchmo's Bar and Grill believe the decision to wear a mask should be left up to the individual not politicians.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — You won't see a mask-required sign on the door, but Satchmo's Bar and Grill in Chesterfield like all the others in St. Louis County are now technically under a mandate.

"Whatever they want to do I'm OK with. I think masks are a good idea," county resident Joe S. said.

Even though Joe S. was not wearing a mask when he came out of the restaurant, he generally complies with the rule.

"If it's, the sign on the door says a mask are required at Home Depot, Lowes, whatever I'll wear it," Joe S. said.

The Council voted 4-3 last week in favor of the new mandate, which requires everyone over the age of five to wear a mask indoors and on public transportation.

"We are going to remain mask optional," Satchmo's owner and District 26 State Senate Candidate Ben Brown said.

Brown said the mandate is unlawful for two reasons.

"You can only enact one similar mandate within a 180-day period. Second, the other argument is that since our state is no longer under a state of emergency, it would actually take a 2/3 majority vote to pass this order instead of a simple majority," Brown said.

Brown and Joe S. believe masking choices should be left up to individuals and not politicians.

"I don't oppose masks whatsoever. If somebody believes that that's the best personal health decision for themselves and their family, they should be permitted to wear a mask anywhere they'd like," Brown said.

"I think everyone should get a shot in the arm. I've got my booster. I've got three shots. Get your booster," Joe S. said.

There are no penalties for not following the order.

Before last week's vote, Councilman Tim Fitch stated even if a new order was legal, it needed a two-thirds vote.

St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick said just a simple majority was needed.