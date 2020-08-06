Watch live: St. Louis County Executive to announce new mental health initiative

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing on KSDK.com, the 5 On Your Side app and on KSDK’s Facebook

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce a new mental health initiative on Monday.

Page has been holding three weekly briefings since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It’ll begin at 8:30 a.m.

No other details about the initiative have been released.

During Friday’s briefing Page announced $5 million in funds for housing stabilization.

The federal funds will help those who are homeless, people who need additional support to keep families together and safe during the pandemic, rental assistance and mortgage assistance for low-and middle-income residents.

The county is now testing more than 1,000 residents for the coronavirus daily.

