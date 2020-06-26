Metro launching on-demand transit app in St. Louis County

Riders can try the service for free through the end of August. After that, it will cost $2 per ride

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — People looking for a ride in southwest and north St. Louis County will have a new option starting June 29.

Metro Transit is partnering with a worldwide mobility solutions company to launch an app-based service to request and provide on-demand transit service. The pilot program is starting with a trial run in southwest St. Louis County, including Fenton and Valley Park, and in north St. Louis County.

Through the service, which will be called Via Metro STL, riders can book their ride by selecting pickup and drop-off locations within the service area. The app will give them an exact pickup spot and allow them to track the vehicle in real-time.

Via, the company Metro is working with on the service, will provide the advanced technology to match multiple passengers headed in the same direction so they can all get quick and efficient shared trips without long detours or inconvenient schedules, according to a news release.

“The mobility needs of the St. Louis region are constantly evolving. Innovative on-demand and microtransit options like Via Metro STL allow us to grow and adapt to better meet the changing needs of our customers,” Jessica Mefford-Miller, Executive Director of Metro Transit, said in the news release.

The on-demand service will be available in the Fenton/Valley Park area seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and in north St. Louis County seven days a week from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Riders can try the service for free through the end of August. After that, it will cost $2 per ride.

The app is available for download now on iOS and Android devices.

Riders who don't have a smartphone or who require a wheelchair-accessible vehicle can book trips on VIA Metro STL by calling 636-251-3328.