St. Louis County police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Jariah Hickman, 12, was last seen leaving her home along Hamilton Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Police said she got into a black Chevrolet Impala with a woman who claimed to work for the Department of Family Services. After investigating this claim, police said the department did not take custody of Jariah.

At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing a black pea coat and khaki pants.

Jariah is about 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.