x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing: St. Louis County man with dementia

Herman Heinrichs, 77, was last seen at a home on Spring Drive Tuesday evening.
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
Herman Heinrichs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Herman Heinrichs, 77, was last seen at a home on Spring Drive at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said his vehicle was last seen in his driveway around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Heinrichs is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and COPD.

Heinrichs drives a black 2010 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plates RE5S8G.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Boy drowns during summer camp in St. Louis County