Missing: St. Louis County man with dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Herman Heinrichs, 77, was last seen at a home on Spring Drive at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said his vehicle was last seen in his driveway around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Heinrichs is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and COPD.

Heinrichs drives a black 2010 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plates RE5S8G.