St. Louis County police searching for missing man with dementia

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Curtis Turner, 78, was last seen leaving his home along Bellefontaine Road at around 7:20 a.m. on Friday. He hasn’t been heard from since.
Turner is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. Police said he suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.