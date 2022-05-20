St. Louis County police searching for missing man with dementia

Curtis Turner was last seen leaving his home along Bellefontaine Road at around 7:20 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Curtis Turner, 78, was last seen leaving his home along Bellefontaine Road at around 7:20 a.m. on Friday. He hasn’t been heard from since.

Turner is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. Police said he suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.