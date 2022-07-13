St. Louis County police searching for missing man with schizophrenia

Erin Marshall was last seen on July 5.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Erin Marshall, 30, was last seen in the area of St. Charles Rock Road at around noon on July 5. Police said Marshall suffers from schizophrenia and is off his medication.

Marshall is 6 feet tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage jacket and dark pants.