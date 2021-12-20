x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

St. Louis County police looking for missing man

Raphael Stovall, 36, was last seen along Garden Village Drive in Florissant at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Credit: St Louis County Police Department
Raphael Stovall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Raphael Stovall, 36, was last seen along Garden Village Drive in Florissant at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

Stovall is about 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He also has two tattoos on his neck.

Police said Stovall suffers from a mental illness and is without his medication. Officials also said he recently made concerning statements.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

More local news

In Other News

Little Wishes granted in record time