ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Gerard Cooper, 41, was last seen on Dec. 5 in the area of Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

He is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has short hair and a light beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a black shirt over it, blue jeans, brown boots and a skull cap.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department.