St. Louis County police searching for missing teen

Anye Martin, 16, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Tuesday, June 22

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Anye Martin, 16, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Tuesday, June 22. She has not been in contact with friends or family since then, police said in a Facebook post.

The department did not say where in the county she was last seen.

Anye is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair worn in long braids and brown eyes. Police said she has been diagnosed with a medical condition and does not have access to her daily medication.

The department said Anye has a history of leaving home but not usually for this length of time.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Detective Taylor through the St. Louis County Police Communications Bureau at 636-529-8210.