St. Louis County police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Krystian Burch, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9 walking out of his home in the area of Greenway Chase Drive and Patterson Road.

Krystian is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black Crocs and possibly a gray sweatshirt with yellow shoulders and a hood. He may also have a gray backpack.

St. Louis County police said they are “extremely concerned” for his safety due to the frigid temperatures.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact police at 636-529-8210.