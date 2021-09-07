Missing St. Louis County teen left behind concerning note

Police said the 15-year-old girl left a note at her mother's house, and she hasn't been seen since Sunday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s health in finding a missing teenager after she left behind a concerning note.

Ariel Marshell Jones is 15 years old. She was last seen Sunday, Sept. 5 in the 3200 block of Mowing Green Drive, which is just north of Florissant.

Ariel is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she has several scars on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple sweater, blue jeans and light blue Crocs.

According to St. Louis County police, Ariel left a note at her mother’s home describing self harm thoughts, which was alarming to her family members and led them to be especially concerned for her own safety.