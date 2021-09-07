Missing St. Louis County teen left behind concerning note

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s health in finding a missing teenager after she left behind a concerning note.
Ariel Marshell Jones is 15 years old. She was last seen Sunday, Sept. 5 in the 3200 block of Mowing Green Drive, which is just north of Florissant.
Ariel is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she has several scars on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple sweater, blue jeans and light blue Crocs.
According to St. Louis County police, Ariel left a note at her mother’s home describing self harm thoughts, which was alarming to her family members and led them to be especially concerned for her own safety.
Anyone with information about Ariel or where she might be should call 911 or contact Det. Thomas Taylor at 636-529-8210.