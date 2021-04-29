Missing woman with dementia last seen climbing out of window in St. Louis County

Ballwin police said the 62-year-old woman’s disappearance is especially concerning because she has dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Ballwin Police Department is hoping the public can help find a missing woman who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Police issued an “Endangered SILVER Advisory” for Cecile Sebring. Police said the 62-year-old woman’s disappearance is especially concerning because she has dementia.

Sebring was last seen climbing out of a window at the West County Care Center sometime from 2:30-3:30 a.m. Thursday. The center is located at 312 Solley Avenue in Winchester. She may be on her way to the Delmar area, police said.

Police said she likely walked away and didn’t drive.

Sebring is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white pearl beaded barrette, a black coat with orange accents and black pants.

Ballwin police obtained the above photo of Sebring from the care center.